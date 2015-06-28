Slipknot, Judas Priest, Korn Booked for Knotfest 2015

Slipknot will host their third Knotfest this October at San Bernardino, California, where the group will be joined by a lineup that features fellow metal icons Judas Priest, Prepare for Hell tour mates Korn, Mastodon, Gwar, Corrosion of Conformity, Cannibal Corpse, Suicidal Tendencies and many more. Ghostface Killah, Body Count, Mobb Deep,...